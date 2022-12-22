Bonnie Lou Jacobs Whitcavitch, 72, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Northwest Hospital shortly after a fall causing a hip fracture and surgery.
Bonnie was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Morristown to Estelle (Felcher) Jacobs and Kyle Jacobs.
Bonnie grew up in North Hyde Park, and married Thomas H. Whitcavitch Oct. 29, 1960. Bonnie gave birth to her one and only son, Tommy, in 1962. For many years, Bonnie was a chambermaid at Trapp Family Lodge and Tollhouse, and later worked as a cashier at Grand Union, all in Stowe.
She moved to Dalhart, Texas in 2001 where she worked as a clerk at Express Lane (later to become Toot’n Totum) until 2020 when she finally retired. Bonnie thoroughly enjoyed her job, coworkers and customers. Even though she was not afraid to let you know what she thought, everyone loved Miss Bonnie.
Bonnie did not have many hobbies but enjoyed square dancing with her husband in Vermont for many years. She also had a love for flowers, earning Yard of the Month in Dalhart. Her favorite treat for herself was a McDonalds frappe and not much stopped her from getting one.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her sister, Anita and husband, George Cleary; sister, Betty and husband, Harold Tatro; sister, Belle and husband, Eugene Touchette; her in-laws, Joe and Ruth Whitcavitch; brothers-in-law, Joe Whitcavitch, Michael Whitcavitch, Donald Whitcavitch, Bruce Whitcavitch and wife, Suzanne; nephew, Jason Whitcavitch; and grandson, Zachary Whitcavitch.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas H. Whitcavitch Sr. of Dalhart; son, Thomas “Tommy” and wife, Kelly Whitcavitch Jr. of Dalhart; granddaughter, Kayce Angel Whitcavitch; a great grandson, Marcus Zarate of Dallas; nieces, Tina, Tammy “Toodles,” Julie, Lorie, Tammy, Carol, Cheryl and Betty Jean; nephews, Darrell, Dale, Dennis, Harold “Red,” George, Michael and Bruce Jr.; and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at the Dalhart Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.