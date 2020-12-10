Blanche U. (Foster) Tetreault, 99, of Marshfield, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blanche was born April 23, 1921 to Alonzo and Hattie (Hall) Foster in Cabot.

She spent her adult life working as an LPN at Heaton House Nursing Home in Montpelier, retiring at the age of 72. Blanche will be remembered for her compassionate care of patients, friends, and especially her loving family.

She leaves behind her 12 children: Patricia Arle, Priscilla Mullet, Brenda VanKeuren, Arnold Tetreault, Elaine Graves, Shirley Raymond, Roger Tetreault, Linda Barret, Kathy Ache, Daniel Tetreault, Dale Tetreault, and David Tetreault.

She was predeceased by her first husband Noel Tetreault and her second husband, Philip Tetreault.

Blanche’s final resting place will be in Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield where family will gather for a private service.

The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.

