Blaine G. Davis

Blaine Gregory Davis, 71, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at North Country Hospital, surrounded by loving family and close friends.
Blaine was born April 19, 1952, in Newport to the late Isabelle Louise (Farrar) Davis and delivered by his own father, Dr. Everett Davis. He grew up in Newport, and graduated from North Country High School in 1970, along with his high-school sweetheart, Mary Margaret Murphy.
Blaine and Mary grew up together, connected by their love for animals, showing horses in local and regional competitions, and hunting and fishing in the Northeast Kingdom.
Blaine and Mary were married on July 1, 1972, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Soon after, Blaine enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served honorably in the Vietnam War as an electronics mechanic and avionics naval systems specialist. After his service, Blaine graduated from Johnson State College in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics, chemistry and biology.
In 1978, he began working for the U.S. Border Patrol. Blaine was a dedicated and ambitious agent who quickly ascended the ranks with his diligence and precise attention to his cases. He and his family returned to Swanton in 1983, where Blaine spent most of his career, while raising his two sons and many cherished animals, with his wife, Mary.
In 2002 Blaine retired as deputy assistant regional director and began fulfilling his dream of building a log home on his family’s heritage acres at Great Hosmer Pond in Albany. He and Mary lived there happily for 21 years, surrounded by family, beloved friends and his devoted Labrador retrievers, Willow and Otter.
Ever the dedicated agent, Blaine continued to work after his retirement, conducting private investigations with Murphy’s Detective Agency, and consulting on improvements and operations at the Border Patrol Derby Line station. He was a respected and committed member of Customs and Border Protection who will be deeply missed by his colleagues.
Blaine was also a Shriner at the Mount Sinai Temple #3 in Montpelier, a member of the Irasburg Central Masonic Lodge #62 and York Rite Barton Lodge #55. He was passionate about fundraising for the Shriners Hospitals for Children and his family always enjoyed watching him participate in the local parades. Blaine loved history and prided himself on the research he collected about his family’s ancestry and genealogy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Everett Davis and Isabelle Louise Davis (nee Farrar) of Newport; his brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Jane Davis; his brother-in-law, Bruce Barnett; and his wife’s parents, Shorty (Martin) and Betty Murphy.
Blaine is survived by his wife, Mary Davis (nee Murphy) and dog, Molly; his two sons, Jared Davis and partner, Tracy Gooley, and Ethan Davis and partner, Lindsay Martin; his grandson, Murphy Davis; his brother, Richard Davis; his nephew, Jonathan Davis and his wife, Lindsay Davis and their two children, Elijah and Asa; his niece, Jessica Trevits and husband, Adam Trevits and their two children, Nick and Connor; his sister-in-law, Ann Barnett and her late husband, Bruce Barnett; his nephew, Brad Barnett and wife, Robin Barnett and their two children, Brooke and Morgan; his brother-in-law, Michael Murphy and wife, Deborah Murphy and their children, Kate Murphy and Ryan Butler, Tracy and Dennis Roberts, Kris and Steve Ellis and extended family; his esteemed former colleagues at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol; his fellow veterans of the U.S. Air Force; his fraternity of Shriners and Masons; and many beloved friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug.19, 2023, at the Albany Village Cemetery, 439 Main St., Albany. Light refreshments will follow at the Albany United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions in Blaine Davis’ memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
