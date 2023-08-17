Blaine G. Davis

Blaine G. Davis

Blaine Gregory Davis, 71, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at North Country Hospital, surrounded by loving family and close friends.

Blaine was born April 19, 1952, in Newport to the late Isabelle Louise (Farrar) Davis and delivered by his own father, Dr. Everett Davis. He grew up in Newport, and graduated from North Country High School in 1970, along with his high-school sweetheart, Mary Margaret Murphy.

