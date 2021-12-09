Beverly J. Young

Beverly Jean Young, 79, of Greensboro died peacefully following a short illness on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Greensboro Nursing Home with her family at her side.
She was born July 21, 1942, in Hardwick, the daughter of Robert H. Howard Sr. and Louise (Chabot) Howard. She attended Hardwick public schools and graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1960. Bev continued her education at Trinity College in Burlington.
On May 29, 1965, she married George Everett Young at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick. For more than 56 years, they made their home in Greensboro on the family dairy farm.
Beverly was first employed at National Life Insurance Co., in Montpelier for several years. When her children were born, she stayed at home to care for her young family and help on the family farm.
She was an active member of the Hardwick Academy Alumni Association for many years, serving as secretary and treasurer, and the American Legion Post # 7 Auxiliary in Hardwick. She served as a member of the Hazen Union School Board. She was an avid reader. Bev loved to cook, but most of all, she enjoyed her family.
Beverly will be remembered as an active Greensboro community member and good friend. She enjoyed volunteering, especially at the elementary school while her children and grandchildren attended. She became a substitute and worked in the school lunch program when needed. She could be relied on to complete any task that she said she would.
Survivors include her husband, George Young; two children, Lorelei Wheeler and her husband, Clarence, and Scott A. Young and his wife, Kellye, all of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Alyssa Pickett, Lyndsay Wheeler, Scott A. Young Jr., and Robert A. Young; a great-granddaughter, Kaleigh Cyr; a brother, George Howard of Hardwick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, her mother in August 2021 and a brother, Robert H. Howard Jr.
To honor her request, there will be no services or visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
