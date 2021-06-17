A memorial service for Beverly Ann Osterberg, 82, of Williamstown, affectionately known as “Miss O,” who died March 5, 2020, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Williamstown Congregational Church, Main Street, Williamstown.
Miss O taught at Peoples Academy in Morrisville from 1961 to 1965, then began her long career at Stowe Middle-High School from 1966 to 2012.
She coached softball at Peoples for four years and for eight years in Stowe. She also coached Stowe tennis for three seasons and led two teams to state titles, with a New England Crown. She coached Stowe High girls’ basketball teams for 34 years, winning 346 games and many championships.
Beverly was one of only five coaches nationwide to have 500 high school victories in field hockey. She started the Stowe High field hockey program and coached it for 45 years, with 28 title game appearances, 16 state championships, and a 47-game win streak. She retired in 2012. She had only one losing season.
On Nov. 1, 2011, Stowe High School dedicated the field hockey field to Beverly Osterberg, an honor that will remain forever.
She was inducted into the New England Women’s Hall of Fame, Vermont Newscasters Hall of Fame and Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame in 2009. She was awarded both 2006 VSSA Coaching Achievement Award and League Coach of the Year, among many other awards. She was also named head coach for the Twin State field hockey teams.
Donations in her memory can still be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Agency of Williamstown/Barre or a local animal shelter.
