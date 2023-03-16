Beverly A. Prindle

Beverly Prindle, 85, died unexpectedly at her home in South Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Beverly Prindle, 85, died unexpectedly at her home in South Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Bev was born Oct. 15, 1937, the daughter of Leon and Barbara (White) Safford of Jeffersonville.
After graduating in the Class of 1955 from Cambridge High School, Bev moved to Burlington and was employed at Radio Service Laboratory, where she met Robert H. Prindle. They were married and had two children.
Bev also worked at the Chittenden Bank and Olin Mills Photography. She later became a volunteer for more than 25 years at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was a “sunshine girl” and delivered flowers to the patients. She always had a bright smile and happy words for everyone. Bev always took the time to visit with everyone she met, no matter where she was.
Bev will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and by the very special classmates who have kept in touch throughout the years.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Prindle and her partner, Bill Cripe; her sisters, Leona Bombard, Marion Safford and Muriel Shipman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bev was predeceased by her husband, Robert Prindle; son, Richard Alan (Ricky); her parents; brothers-in-law, Rhy Bombard and Stanley Shipman; a nephew, Stuart Bombard; and her second husband, William Demo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
There will not be a service at this time.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family, with a date to be determined.
