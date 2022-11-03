Betty Sweetser, 86, of Johnson, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, with her family by her side.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed sharing her love of books with many children during her years as librarian at Johnson Elementary.
Betty also enjoyed knitting and making beautiful cross-stitch keepsakes for her family. She liked to eat out and go for rides, especially during fall foliage.
In recent years, as her health declined, she cherished time sitting with her head on the shoulder of her love and best friend, her husband Bob of 65 years. Together they would reminisce about the beautiful life they built together, the family they raised and the many trips they took, most notably their trip to Alaska.
Services were held Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Arrangements with des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.