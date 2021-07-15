Betty St. John

Betty L. St. John, “Gramma Owl,” 87, died peacefully into the arms of her husband on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side at The Manor in Morrisville.
Betty married Ernest St. John Aug. 12, 1953. Ernest died June 30, 2016. Betty was born March 3, 1934, in Montpelier, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred Lapan. Betty was predeceased by two brothers, Richard “Dick” Lapan and Gary Lapan; baby, Rickey Lee (1961); and grandson, Jeremy St. John (2021).
Betty attended school in Montpelier, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1952. Betty worked as a candy striper at Central Vermont Hospital during her time in high school. Taking care of others was always a passion.
Before having children, Betty worked for New England Telephone as a telephone operator, and she also enjoyed selling Avon. After moving to Waterbury, Betty took care of children in her home, planning special events for all the holidays. These children became a very special part of her life.
Betty was very creative, loved decorating for all the holidays — especially Christmas — and doing things for others. Betty’s home looked like it should be on a front page of a magazine; she took pride in how her home looked around the holidays. So much love went into making centerpieces. Betty made flower arrangements, bouquets for her daughter’s wedding, along with decorating the archway for her daughter and husband to be married under.
Betty was an amazing cook and loved to make chocolates, fudge and coffee cakes around the holidays, fulfilling multiple orders. Everyone loved Betty’s goodies; her kitchen looked and smelled like a bakery. Betty always kept her coffeecake recipe a secret until last year when she shared her recipe with her children. It was difficult for Betty to realize that she no longer could make all her goodies, but her recipes will live on with her family.
Betty enjoyed going to flea markets and lawn sales, along with traveling to Portland, Maine, with her late husband.
During Betty’s time living at The Manor, she became a resident volunteer. Whatever needed to be done, Betty was there, from calling bingo, making centerpieces, decorating wreaths, wrapping Christmas gifts, baking and making fudge.
Betty was a huge help at the yearly holiday craft fairs. She would often get up extra early to help her daughter make donuts. Betty could often be found sitting in the hall outside life enrichment selling raffle tickets. She would stop everyone who walked by to explain about the raffle and where the proceeds would go.
Betty attended many outings, such as blueberry and apple picking, going out to eat and shopping at the Christmas Tree Shop. Betty loved to find good deals. Betty loved spending time with the residents, looking out of them and was just a great friend to them.
Betty’s greatest joy was her family; they meant the world to her. She would say, “I have the best kids in the world!”
Being Gramma Owl, there was nothing that brought Betty so much joy, feeling their little arms wrapped around her. She always looked forward to their visits and even at her lowest times they brought her a sense of peacefulness and joy.
Anyone that knew Betty knew how much she loved her owls. Betty was one-of-a-kind, having a Christmas tree year-round in her room filled with owls, and she would always decorate it for all the holidays. Residents enjoyed stopping in to see how her tree was decorated; it certainly was a conversation starter. No two owls were alike, and she loved them all.
Betty leaves her children, Scott St. John and his wife, Tammy, of Cabot, and Laurie Shapleigh (St. John) and her husband, Jeffrey, of Northfield Falls; grandchildren, Ryan Raymond and his significant other, Ashley Hatcher, of Plainfield, Amanda Koledo and her husband, Christopher, of Barre City, Jeffrey St. John and his significant other, Erica Fowler, of Cabot; her deceased grandson’s wife, Rachel St. John, of New Orleans; great-grandchildren, Madison Koledo, Brent Koledo, Sophie St. John, Kendall Fowler, Gavin Fowler, Zaiden Hatcher, Lochlin Hatcher and Nathan Hatcher.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the Manor staff for their friendship, love, compassion and caring through the years and at this most difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Chloe Tartaglia for her love and compassion.
Betty touched so many lives and hearts during her life and her memory will always be in all our hearts. We love and miss you so much mom and Gramma Owl. May you rest in peace.
A private graveside service will be held for Betty’s family.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Manor’s Making Dreams Come True Fund, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville VT 05661, to the attention of Laurie Shapleigh, life enrichment director.
