Betty Lou Cole, 80 of Morrisville, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
She was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie (Foster) Wiltshire. She graduated from Peoples Academy in the Class of 1960.
Betty Lou was first employed at the National Life Insurance Company in Montpelier for several years.
On April 29, 1963, she married Clifford Cole Jr. in Montpelier. They lived all their married life in Morrisville where she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for her husband. In later years she was a home knitter for Turtle Fur.
Betty Lou was a member of the United Community Church of Morrisville. She enjoyed music, cooking, vegetable gardening and canning. She especially enjoyed playing cards at the Morrisville Civic Center and later at the Morrisville Centennial Library. She loved the time that she spent with her family and her fur babies, Joey and Jessie.
Survivors include a son, Anthony Cole of Morrisville; a grandson, Jasper Cole of Morrisville; a brother, Ralph W. Wiltshire of Hyde Park; two nephews, Craig Wiltshire and Chris Wiltshire; and cousins.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Clifford on Dec. 12, 2020; and a son, Jeremy Cole on Jan. 8, 2014.
A graveside service will be scheduled for later in the spring, with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the United Community Church of Morrisville, P.O. Box 745, Morrisville VT 05661; or to the Lamoille Valley Veterinary Service, 278 VT. 15 E, Hyde Park VT 05655-9368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.