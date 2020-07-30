Betty Jean Wells

Betty Jean (Michaud) Wells, 90, of Essex died of natural causes July 25, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Betty was born in Walden Oct. 11, 1929, and graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
Betty married Felix A. Wells in Stowe Sept. 30, 1950. They were married for 49 years.
Betty worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone for six years and at Trinity College of Vermont for 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and made the best apple pie.
She attended St. James Episcopal Church in Essex Junction and was active in the church’s outreach and hospitality ministries. She was a life member of the Croft Corners Fire Department Auxiliary in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Survivors include her children, David Wells and wife Nancy of Hyde Park, N.Y., Lynnette Appleget and husband Paul of Colchester, and James Wells and wife Lisa of Milton; four grandchildren, James Wells and wife Sarah Hankinson, Leslie Appleget, Bradley Wells and Benjamin Wells; a step-granddaughter, Nicole Howie; and many nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Felix, died earlier, as did her parents, Albion Michaud and Ruth Ross Michaud, and her siblings, Iva Allen, Hazel Malnati, Howard Michaud, Carl Michaud Sr. and Margaret Liberty.
The family thanks the nurses and staff at Manor South Senior Living and Elderwood Rehabilitation and the acute care nurses at University of Vermont Medical Center for their care.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
