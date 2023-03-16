Betty Jean Barry

Betty Jean (Woodward) Barry, 89, of South Burlington, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House with her family by her side.
She was born in Waterville on May 6, 1933, daughter of the late Roy and Lula Woodward.
On Dec. 30, 1952, she married Wendell R. Barry. In her early years she worked in the Colchester school district as a lunch cook. She also worked at Gaynes Department Store as well as being a homemaker.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing cards with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2017; all her brothers and sisters; many in-laws; and her cat Star.
Betty is survived by her son, Michael Barry and his wife, Jennifer of Johnson; daughters, Belinda Thibault and her husband, Paul of Texas, and Lisa Farrell and her husband, Randy of Richmond; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Evon Woodward, Mariette Corse and Macy Flynn and her husband, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at the Belvidere Cemetery. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
