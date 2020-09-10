Betty J. Mercier, 74, of Hardwick, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home on Center Road.
Betty was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Hardwick, the first of three children to Robert and Amy (Hanks) Dimick (late of East Hardwick).
Betty began life on the family farm in Walden, where throughout her life some of her fondest memories sprang. She attended Walden and Hardwick Academy schools. Hardwick is where she also met and later married her lifelong partner, Wesley E. Mercier Jr. on June 16, 1962, in Montpelier. Wesley and Betty had five children: Sherry Tudhope of Hardwick; Sheila Fournier of Hardwick; Dennis Mercier and wife Coleen Mercier of Hardwick; Dana Mercier of Burlington; and Dean Mercier and wife Kelly of Hardwick.
Her youngest brother, Leslie Dimick and wife, Laura, live in Belgrade, Maine. She was predeceased by her brother, Rodney Dimick of Orange in 2017. She was adored by her many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
For many years Betty worked at Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville, and after the factory closed, she began a long-term position as a dietary aid until she retired in 2007 at the age of 62 to care for her ill husband. Betty also sold Avon and many different items throughout the years.
Betty’s hobbies and interests included horses and animals of all shapes and sizes, especially her beloved black German shepherd Piper, who now lives with her Uncle Leslie in Maine.
Betty was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and a lifelong member of the Hardwick congregation.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Justice for Dogs (justicefordogsvt.org).
