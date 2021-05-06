Betty J. Ainsworth

Betty Jean Ainsworth, 81, of Barre, died peacefully on April 28, 2021, at the Barre Gardens in Barre.
She was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Wolcott, the daughter of the late Harry and Sylvia (Shedd) Billings. She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in the Class of 1956.
In her earlier years, Betty stayed at home to care for her young children. She was employed in the accounting department at National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier for many years. She later worked for the state of Vermont until she retired. Wanting something to do, she worked for two seasons for the Vermont Department of Taxes.
On Sept. 15, 1990, she married David Leslie Ainsworth in Roxbury.
Betty attended the First Baptist Church in Montpelier. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Montpelier. She enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, dancing, traveling and gambling. Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family time.
Survivors include two children, Susan Shontelle-Smith of Barre and Norman Smith of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Max and Liza Baker of Roxbury, Quentin and Clarence Baker of Barre, and Heather Faas of Wyoming; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, David, in 2008; and three siblings, Harold and Howard Symonds and Marilyn Magoon.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli, of the United Church of Hardwick, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
