Betty Hale

Betty G. Hale, 73, of Morristown, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
She was born to Ernest and Faith Godfrey on May 29, 1948. After graduating from Peoples Academy, she went onto the Vermont College of Cosmetology and then opened the Golden Touch Beauty Salon in Morristown in the early 1970s.
After marrying Bill Hale, she made her sole focus her family and excelled at it. When her oldest son wanted to be a Cub Scout but there was no troop in Hyde Park, she started one. She was instrumental in leading and growing that troop during the 1980s.
After her children were in school, she made it her goal to earn her associate degree, which she did while still raising a young family. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant, first at Peoples Academy and then at Lamoille Union High School. The spirit with which she tackled these endeavors was the same spirit she used to plan a weekend trip or organize the house. Everything was planned, packed ahead of time, and lists — there were so many lists.
She was the best wife, mother and grandmother (Meme) anyone could ever hope for. Her family knew that she lived for them, and the feeling was mutual. She loved to paint, cook and take care of her family. Many great memories remain of trips to Maine and summers spent at Lake Eden. Each with prepacked sandwiches and snacks for the entire stay. You never left hungry.
A devoted grandmother, she always made time for her grandchildren. She made delicious whoopie pies for Eli and always had M&Ms for Parker. She cherished her time and conversations with Olivia. They had a special bond that will endure.
A proud mother, she was the biggest cheerleader and most faithful supporter of her children. She was Dan’s rock and support. She was Jason’s heart and soul. She was Tricia’s best friend and confidant. There was rarely a day without a phone call or two between her and her children.
A loving wife, she enjoyed taking scenic drives with Bill to the coast of Maine or just to their camp in the woods of Vermont. She found peace and relaxation just spending time with Bill and watching the cardinals visit the deck. Betty and Bill’s devotion to each other was unparalleled. They were and are true soul mates and loved, laughed and cared for one another for over 51 years of marriage.
A service will be planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington, 16 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT 05401.
Online condolences and memories are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.