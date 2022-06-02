Graveside services for Betty Godfrey Hale, who died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, will be held at the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In the event of heavy rain, services will be moved to the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House in Burlington, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington, 16 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT 05401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.