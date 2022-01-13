Betty D. Jones

Betty Davis Jones, 93, of Eden Mills, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She left this world peacefully at the Respite House in Colchester, with her daughter Casey at her side.
Betty was born in Johnson in 1928 to Ralph Davis and Madeline Latyhe Davis. She attended school in Johnson and graduated in 1946. After graduating she married the love of her life, Carroll G. Jones. Together they raised three children, Casey, Brian and Karen.
When Betty entered the workforce, she made her career with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. During this time Betty also attended Community College of Vermont to get her degree in social work in the 1970s. She fought valiantly day and night to guide families and to help them be successful. After 30 years she sought out the position as a side judge in the Lamoille County Superior Court. She remained there until her retirement. After retirement Betty knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens to donate to the Eden Central School every year for children in need. After her husband Carroll’s passing, Betty made her home with her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Shelley Jones.
Betty leaves behind her children and spouses, Casey and Fran Mahan, Brian and Shelley Jones and Karen and Jeff Janes; grandchildren, Beth and Frank Tenney, Mark and Pam Mahan, Johnathon and Paula Ashley, Tammy and Derek Small, Amanda and Eric Cady, Jasmine Jones and Liza Janes; great-grandchildren, Jack, Amelia, Quintin, Hayden, Wyatt, Megan, Mckenzie, Jacob, Mark Tyler, Taylor, Gage, Paizley, Emma, Charlie, Dakota and Juniper.
Betty enjoyed her daily visits with Gage and Paizley, who named her “Dude.” This always put a smile on her face.
At Betty’s request there will be no funeral. There will be a burial in the spring at the Eden Cemetery.
Betty’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from the University of Vermont Medical Center for the care she received, as well as the Respite House for the care during her final hours.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Betty’s name to: McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT 05446.
