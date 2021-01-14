Betty Carol Harvey, 80, of Morrisville, died peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020, at the Manor in Morrisville, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Betty was born at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on July 22, 1940, to Thaddeus “Joe” and Isabelle (Spaulding) Harvey.
Betty attended the public schools in Hyde Park, graduating from Lamoille Central Academy in 1958. She attended the Vermont College of Cosmetology (O’Brien’s), working for a time as a hairdresser. She worked at the Brattleboro Retreat for several years, living in Hinsdale, N.H., and later managed a video rental store there. She lived for about two years in Hawaii, where she thrived in the fine weather, but New England called her back.
She returned to Morrisville, living at Copley Terrace for over 17 years, with her cat Suki as companion, until cancer began to reduce her mobility in the spring last year. She was at Copley Hospital for months after the pandemic forced isolation, and she was transferred to the Manor nursing home in mid-summer.
Betty attended the Congregational Church in Morrisville for many years, which became the United Community Church of Morrisville two years ago. She greatly loved her church community. She attended church services regularly when health allowed, bringing her much joy. She particularly loved Pastor Marissa, who left for another assignment about 16 months ago.
Betty was predeceased by her brother, Floyd “Bud” Harvey, and two sisters, Louise Jones and Bethany Manning of Morrisville.
She is survived by a sister, Linda Gates of Hyde Park; and Linda’s daughter, Carolyn Bowers of Hyde Park; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Per Betty’s wishes services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
