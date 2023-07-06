Bette L. O’Connor, 81, of Hardwick, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was born in Montpelier on Nov. 16, 1941, to Edward J. and Ruth (Copeland) Rogers.

Bette graduated from Cabot High School in 1959 and from Vermont College in Montpelier in 1961. Bette married Dan E. O’Connor of Hardwick on September 1, 1962, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Montpelier.

