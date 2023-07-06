Bette L. O’Connor, 81, of Hardwick, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was born in Montpelier on Nov. 16, 1941, to Edward J. and Ruth (Copeland) Rogers.
Bette graduated from Cabot High School in 1959 and from Vermont College in Montpelier in 1961. Bette married Dan E. O’Connor of Hardwick on September 1, 1962, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Montpelier.
Dan predeceased Bette on April 18, 2002. They were united on Earth for 40 years and are now reunited in heaven for eternity.
Bette is survived by her daughter, Carmel Thomas (Rob Martin) of Waterbury Center; sons, James O’Connor (Shannon) of Manchester, N.H., and Dan O’Connor Jr. (Jamie) of Elgin, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Ryan O’Connor and wife, Sara, Alex Thomas and wife, Rachel, Jaime Thomas and husband, Joey Roberts, Caitlin O’Connor and husband, Dayton Halverson, Bridget O’Connor, Allyson O’Connor and Patrick O’Connor; eight great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Emily, Ivy and Ruby O’Connor, Charlotte, Emelia and Jameson Thomas, and Cohen Halverson; her sister, Sara Joyal of Melbourne, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for the family will be held later.
Contributions may be made in Bette’s memory to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Condolences and memories of Bette may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.