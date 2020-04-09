Bethany L. Manning, 76, of Johnson died April 4, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville with her family by her side.
She was born in Middlebury Oct. 21, 1943, daughter of Thaddeus and Isabelle (Spaulding) Harvey.
She married Robert “Bren” Manning on Nov. 11, 1961, in Hyde Park. He died June 6, 2010, after 48 years of marriage.
Bethany was employed for many years by Johnson Woolen Mills, the Forget-Me-Not and Tomlinson’s Deli in Johnson, as well as other local businesses over the years.
Her greatest job and the one that brought her the most pleasure was being a mother and grandmother. Her children’s friends were always made to feel like one of her own. She had a big heart and welcomed everyone with a warm smile.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Manning of North Troy, David Manning of Berlin, Martha Douglass and husband Eric of Johnson, Danny Manning and wife Ronnelle of Spokane, Wash., Teresa Bedell and husband Kevin of Carolina Shores, N.C., Rosie Manning of Plainfield and Holly Manning of Jeffersonville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Gates of Hyde Park and Betty Harvey of Morrisville.
In addition to her husband and her parents, an infant son, Robert Brendon Manning Jr., died earlier, as did a brother, Floyd Harvey, and a sister, Louise Jones.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.