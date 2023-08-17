Bertha M. Kennison

Bertha Mable Kennison of Scottsdale, Ariz., who had deep roots in the Lamoille County area, where many in her family still live, died on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
She was born Bertha Mable Rockwell to the late Ralph and Helen Rockwell.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 6:23 pm
She was an amazing mother to her three children. She was very loving, giving, caring, kind and silly at times. She was a hard worker, along with being a loving mother, and a great and loyal friend.
She was a seamstress, a housekeeper and a farmer. She enjoyed doing crafts, camping, farming, swimming, going to bingo and dances, listening to music, tea parties, church and hanging out with family, friends, pets and enjoying life.
She will be missed by those she has left behind, including her three children, seven grandchildren, two brothers, a sister, aunt, cousins, and extended family and many friends. Bertha shared with her daughter, “I will always be watching out for my family and loved ones, and being greeted in heaven by her family, friends and her many beloved pets.”
Bertha will be in our hearts forever. A private ceremony will be held later.
