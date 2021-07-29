Bertha Johnson, 78, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Fruita, Colo. She was born to Pauline and Rupert Isham on Nov. 20, 1942, in Craftsbury. Bertha had 10 siblings and married Kenneth Blair, raising their sons, Chuck and Duane, in Hardwick.
Bertha was passionate about giving back to her community. She was involved in creating the Junior Rescue Squad in Hardwick and started the memorial tree after the tragic death of her eldest son, Chuck. Together, Bertha and her family opened Mary Lou’s Diner and ran the establishment until it burned down in 1991.
Despite the obstacles and tragedies she survived, Bertha never gave up on believing that “Life is good,” and encouraged those she met to see the positive around them through life’s struggles.
Later in life, Bertha married Herbert Johnson, splitting their time between Waltham, Mass., and their camp in Woodbury. When not traveling, they spent time making friendships and enjoying their ever-expanding family.
After the passing of Herbert, Bertha found love again with Victor Hunt. The two bonded over their love of dancing and gardening, spending the last three years of her life together.
Bertha was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2019. She exemplified grit and determination as she completed several rounds of chemotherapy treatment, radiation and brain surgery while continuing to do the things she loved.
She spent her final weeks in Colorado with her son, Duane, and Bertha’s loving family, surrounded by the love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her last few weeks, Bertha reminded everyone of the love she had for them and that she had no regrets, spending time making memories, chasing sunsets and eating a lot of ice cream.
Bertha is survived by brothers, Austin Isham and John Isham; sisters, Rose Richardson (Robert Sr.), and Sally; her son, Duane Blair (Elisa); grandchildren, Christopher Blair (Rebecca), Janelle Smith (Adrian), Megan Scibetta (David), Dakotah Blair, K.C. Blair (Jessika), Luken Blair and Isabelle Blair; and nine great-grandchildren. Bertha was also blessed with stepson David Johnson; grandchildren, Kristin (John), Alicia (Chris), Melissa (Ian), Tyler and Kayley; and five additional great-grandchildren.
Bertha was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Blair; daughter-in-law, Patty; parents, Rupert and Pauline Isham; husband, Herbie Johnson; sisters, Mary, Shirley, Eleanor and Evelyn; brother, Bill; and stepdaughter, Ann Kerivan.
A celebration on life for Bertha Johnson will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hardwick, 15 North Main Street in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Legion in Hardwick.
