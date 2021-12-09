Bert Francis Broe, 67, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his home in Jeffersonville. He was born on May 11, 1954, in Colchester, the son of Reginald, Sr and Nellie (Rich) Broe.
His early years were filled with the love of a large family and many neighbors. Everyone on Main Street in Fairfax was considered family. Bert was 11 years old when he worked the summer at the McNall farm. He attended school at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax. He loved sports and especially excelled in soccer, playing on the All-State soccer team. He cherished the hometown gang and loved to tell stories of life on the Blake farm.
Upon graduation from high school, Bert worked at Toof farm. He went on to learn the art of meat cutting from his cousin, Cole Ward, at Joe’s Country Store. Store owner Peter Perley became a lifelong friend. Later he worked at ICV Construction for his father-in-law.
In the early 1980s he began a 30-year career at IBM. Bert then worked at Green Top Market as store manager. He ended his dedicated career at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. He made countless friends over the years.
Bert met his future bride, Laurie Gillespie, in 1974 and they married in 1975. Their brief courtship was filled with a love that lasted a lifetime. Together they raised two sons, Ben and Tyler, who were simply the most important humans in his life. They shared the love of sports, spent summers in the pool with the boys’ friends, enjoyed summer vacations in Maine and spent many days on the golf course.
Bert and Laurie welcomed their daughters in law, Amber and Brandi, to the family. They were their “daughters.” Life was complete when he became a grandfather to Jake, Saige and Marshall. He treasured every moment, supporting them in every highlight of their young lives.
Bert had many interests. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, a devoted coach of his sons’ grade-school and middle-school basketball teams, and he ran the Cambridge basketball program for many years. He longed for the next great fishing trip to Gloucester with dear friends. Bert was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed the last few years playing the senior men’s league at Enosburg Falls Country Club. He also treasured his poker club formed years ago with a group of IBM buddies, brothers for life.
Together Bert and Laurie enjoyed a simple life together, taking a ride in their old red convertible, cooking together, spending time with their kids, visiting the Marsh’s summer camp, boating with the Cotes, driving the back roads in his truck, and traveling to their next adventure. Their trip of a lifetime was an anniversary vacation to Hawaii.
“To have him forever would not have been long enough.” Bert and Laurie had a close circle of friends who were like family. One friend’s happiness and sorrows were the whole group’s happiness and sorrows. Some enjoyed summer trips to Hampton Beach and Maine and winter vacations to a warm island. Bert was bestowed with more birthday celebrations than any person deserved, and he was surprised every single time.
His family was his life. He was caretaker and protector of his large family. They did Broe camping trips filled with good food, endless stories, hikes, campfires and pranks. He was planning for the upcoming Broe Christmas party and volunteered the turkey and ham. He was always ready for his mother-in-law’s famous Christmas sing-along. Maple sugaring season was a chance to enjoy the outdoors, sugarhouse and his Gillespie family.
Bert’s favorite time of year was hunting season. He looked forward to it all year. He savored time spent in the woods with his boys and the camaraderie at the family deer camp. He was beyond proud of his buck of a lifetime that he bagged in Ontario and the day he shot a doe and a buck during muzzle loading season. He said it was “the best day of his life.”
In later years he was excited to share his knowledge and spend time with his grandkids in the woods and at deer camp, eager to mark their height on the doorway. Bert loved taking a ride in his truck on the back roads with his faithful companion Ruby to look for deer. Bert cherished those who stopped in to spend time in his garage, admiring the antlers on the walls over an LTD and ginger. He loved Williamson Road and his cream-of-the-crop neighbors.
Bert leaves his beloved wife, Laurie (Gillespie) Broe; his loving sons and their families, Ben, Amber and Jake, and Tyler, Brandi, Saige and Marshall; loving sister, Eleanor (John) Cross; loving brothers, Reggie (Pat), Greg (Cindy), and Gary (Ann); special sisters-in-law, Vicky (Michael) Broe, and Laurie K Broe; his deeply loved mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lois and Hubert Gillespie; brothers-in-law who he thought of as brothers, Gary (Lauren), David (Bobbi), and John (Linda); special sister-in-law, Cindy Gillespie; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bert was predeceased by his dear parents, Bud and Nellie Broe; cherished brothers, Michael and Jeffrey Broe; his brother-in-law to eternity, Timothy Gillespie Sr.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bert’s life on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Smugglers’ Notch Inn, Main Street, Jeffersonville. Drop in anytime between 1-4 p.m. Bring a written story or memory to place in the book. Guests are asked to wear a face mask.
Donations in Bert’s memory can be made to United Church of Fairfax (44 Slattery Rd, East Fairfield VT 05448) or Cambridge Food Shelf (PO Box 75, Jeffersonville, VT 05464).
