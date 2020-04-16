Bernie Juskiewicz, 77, a longtime leader in Cambridge and a former state legislator, died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Mr. Juskiewicz, who had recently moved to Barre to be near family members, died after hospitalization. He was a longtime IBM employee and had served his town for many years as a member of the school board, select board and finance committee.

He also represented Cambridge and Waterville from 2012 to 2018 in the Vermont House of Representatives.

He was also on the advisory committee of Jenna’s Promise, a Cambridge organization dedicated to helping people dealing with substance abuse and its effects.

Mr. Juskiewicz was born in Northampton, Mass., graduated from Hopkins Academy in Hadley, Mass., and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Emporia in Kansas. He had lived in Cambridge since 1978.

He and his wife, Suzan, who he married in 1967, had three children and four grandchildren.

Mr. Juskiewicz joined IBM in East Fishkill, N.Y., working in accounting and management, In 1978, he transferred to the IBM offices in Essex Junction, and he and Suzan moved to Cambridge.

After retiring from IBM, he was a district manager for the Department of Employment and Training.

He was on the Lamoille Union High School Board for 15 years, the Cambridge Elementary School Board for five years, the Cambridge Select Board for five years, the Cambridge Town Finance Committee for 22 years, was a member of the Cambridge Recreation Board and the Reparative Board, coached Little League baseball and basketball, soccer and was a founding member of the Lamoille County United Way.

He has been on the board of trustees for the University of Vermont, board president of the Cambridge Regional Health Center, and president of the Vermont Golf Association.