Bernard James Keefe Jr., 92, of Manchester Center, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, with his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Grace (Paradee) Keefe, at his side.
Born on Jan. 13, 1929, Bernard was the first of seven children of Bernard James and Charlotte (King) Keefe and raised on the family dairy farm on Perry Hill in Waterbury.
He graduated from Waterbury High School, the College of the Holy Cross and earned his master’s degree from St. Michael’s College.
His education career spanned 35 years. He became principal at Poultney High School at 29 and would move to Fairfax in 1962 to become principal. He concluded his education career at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.
Bernard served in the U.S. Army Reserves and Vermont National Guard for 32 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1982. Over many summers, he taught military courses at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Post-retirement, he worked at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for several years.
In the mid-sixties, while principal at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax, he purchased the neighboring dairy farm and continued to operate it for the next few years. He and Dorothy raised their eight children there, along with Morgan horses, large vegetable gardens and acres of cow corn. Over the years, he donated several parcels and easements to the town of Fairfax for recreation uses.
Bernard was elected and served as Fairfax town moderator for 21 years, spent over two decades officiating high school and college basketball and enjoyed being a Meals on Wheels driver.
He and Dorothy spent winters in Vero Beach, Fla., for about two decades, where they enjoyed hosting their children and grandchildren. They joined in week-long family gatherings at Seymour Lake for 20 consecutive summers.
Bernard was a longtime member of St. Luke Church of Fairfax, whose community of support over the years, including during the recent times, was central to his life.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he leaves behind their eight children, David (Marie) of Fairfax, Heidi Recupero (Bob) of Ripton, Brian (Leslie) of Manchester, Donna Barton (Jim) of Morrisville, Mark (Kelly) of Huntington, Bernard (Heather) of Georgia, Barry (Margo) of Fairfax, and Maureen (Dave) of Elmore; along with 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his siblings, Mary Sutherland of North Adams, Mass., David (Polly) of Wilmington, N.C., Judy Woodruff (John) of Waterbury, and Susan Keefe (Richard) of South Burlington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased his brother, Bill and his wife, Denise; his brother Jack and his wife, Sally; and his brother-in-law, Stuart Sutherland.
Bernard loved Dorothy’s family as his own, and leaves behind Dorothy’s sister, Mabel; along with numerous nieces and nephews who visited often, especially at Thanksgiving and during the summers.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at the Residences at Quarry Hill, as well as to those of the University of Vermont Palliative Care and Home Health and Hospice. We also appreciate the assistance of the A.W. Rich Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Luke Church in Fairfax, followed by a reception in the parish hall for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Age Well, which distributes Meals on Wheels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.