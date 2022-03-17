Bernard (Chip/Bernie) Ralph Allaire, 59 of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Chip was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Morristown and raised in Lake Elmore. He attended Peoples Academy in Morrisville and was in the Class of 1980.
He started Unique Landscaping in the 1980s and added his uniquely creative and artistic touches to many local surroundings, ponds and wildflower fields. He had a magical vision for stone and built many masterpiece walls, walkways, waterfalls and fountains throughout Vermont, many which will be admired for years to come.
He was a true outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting, ice fishing, hiking, logging, the coast of Maine (eating lobster) and his Harley Davidson. Many hunting seasons were spent in the backwoods of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, New Hampshire and Maine tracking deer. Eventually his hunting adventures were limited, but he still had hopes of again tracking down that elusive white tail. To sum it up, he loved spending time in the great outdoors whether it be work or pleasure. His most recent hobby and passion was searching for used vehicles for sale and restoring them back to life.
Chip was proceeded in death by his son, Cody Francis Allaire; and father, Bernard Francis Allaire.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Allaire of Morristown, who was the pride and joy of his life, and Josh’s mother, Heather Allaire. He is also survived by his beloved mother, June B. Allaire, 91 of Morristown; sister and brother-in-law, Mitzi and John Savage of Johnson, sister and brother-in-law, Bambi and Chris Poratti of Colchester; nieces and nephews, Monica Patch of Craftsbury, Philip Cohen of Burlington, and Hannah and Evan Kelley of Belmont, Mass.; stepmother, Annette Allaire of Hyde Park; stepsisters Carey Earle of Eden and Cathy Hom of Eden; numerous cousins; and special friend, Judy Latuch.
An informal gathering of family and friends will be held in memory of Chip at the Hyde Park VFW on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 1-4 p.m.
