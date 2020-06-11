Bernard A. Miller

Bernard A “Bernie” Miller, 75, of North Port, Fla., a former resident of Waterville, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on May 24, 2020, after a three-year battle with ALS.
He was born in Winooski Feb. 16, 1945, first son of Albert “Arthur” and Nelda Miller. He was a graduate of Winooski High School.
Bernie had a wonderful sense of humor. He made lifelong friends with the young and elderly, connecting easily with others through conversation.
The members of his large family all looked up to him, for he was the patriarch. He took great pride in cooking for friends and family.
He loved spending time outdoors, particularly hunting, camping and fishing. His greatest passion was trout stream fishing. He was truly at peace standing in a stream with a fishing pole and a Budweiser in his hands.
While fishing on the Willoughby River in Orleans one cold opening day in April several years ago, he was interviewed by Vermont Life magazine. He was excited to be part of the article reflecting on his lifetime ritual of fishing opening day on Willoughby River.
Bernie, known by his grandchildren as Pepe, seldom missed their sporting events. He traveled across state lines, rain or shine, subfreezing temperatures, or blazing heat to be in the stands cheering. On the rare occasions when he couldn’t make a game, he always called to get a play-by-play report.
Bernie began his technical career at IBM in Essex Junction as a service engineer for IBM Selectric Typewriters and New England Federal Credit Union’s automated teller machines. With his profound mechanical abilities, he then took a position with Weber Accessibility in Richmond, receiving a Vermont electrical license. He specialized in installing and servicing accessibility equipment in businesses and residences throughout New England.
He decided to enhance his career and joined Bay State Elevator in Essex Junction, and earned an elevator constructors mechanic license. Bernie was a mentor to apprentice mechanics and a beloved coworker. He took pride in helping people who were disabled to have a better quality of life through the work that he did.
Bernie retired from Bay State Elevator on June 30, 2015.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Rhonda Jean; daughter Tracie Hultgren; son Daryl Miller; grandchildren Ava, Calvin, Ainsley, Evelyn and Calder; his mother, Nelda Carroll Miller; five sisters, Marilyn (husband Ed Combs), Susan (Phil Guare), Judy (Gus Forkel), Maureen (Ted Bourgault) and Flossie (Gary LeBlanc; three brothers, Danny, Patrick (Lynn Campbell) and Michael; two aunts, Maureen Snee and Betty Carroll; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins; and his lifelong friend Casimer “Todd” Sudol, who rallied through thick and thin for him.
His father died earlier, as did a sister, Nancy Miller, nephew Chadwick Bessette and niece Rebecca LeBlanc.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services have been scheduled yet. Donations in honor of Bernard’s battle with ALS can be made to the ALS Association New England Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301; or ALS Association Florida Chapter 3242, Park Side Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34288. All of these organizations offered amazing support through the trials and tribulations of ALS.