Bernadette Spitzer, 75, of North Hyde Park, died on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
She was born March 1, 1948, the daughter of Maurice and Lillian (Morin) Lague. In her early life she lived in Eden and then lived many years in Morrisville, graduating from Peoples Academy.
At 21, she was married and began a family that would soon grow to include three children, whom she guided through school while working different jobs. She enjoyed visiting family and friends, camping, playing board games and attending bingo. She had a great love for plants and flowers.
Sadly, she was predeceased by many of her best friends. In the early 2000s she divorced and moved to North Hyde Park. In her final years, she faced health issues and spent most of her time at home. She always inquired about the grandkids and sent out cards for their special days. She will be missed on earth but will join many loved ones in the spiritual world.
She is survived by her children, Richard Spitzer and his wife, Jessica of Williston, Eugenie (Jeannie) Randall and her husband Don of Moretown, and Will Spitzer of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Sierra Dompierre and her partner, Dustin Jones, Catherine Spitzer and her partner, Jamie Conway, Kai Brouillette, Emma Spitzer and her partner, Teagan Alderman, Gabriel Brouillette and Sunny Randall; great grandchildren, Kayden and Paisley Conway; siblings, Michael Lague of Eden Mills, and Elizabeth Lague of Burlington; and sister-in-law, Monique Morway.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, George Morway, Omer Morway, Norman Morway, Andrew Lague, David Lague and Pierre Lague; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Lague and Margaret Miller.
A potluck gathering and celebration of her life for family and friends will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from noon-3 p.m. at the Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park.
The family wishes to thank Lamoille Home Health, Manor Nursing Home and Copley Hospital for their support. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernadette’s memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
