Benny Renda, 88, of Morrisville died peacefully Feb. 10, 2020, after a brief stay at Copley Hospital.
He was born in Endicott, N.Y., the youngest of eight, and was the only surviving son of Francesca and Vincenzo Renda.
His wife, Jean, was his best friend. They were the lights of each other’s lives.
His parents emigrated to the U.S. from Sicily, and Benny was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was also proud to be a first-generation American. During the Korean War, he served four years in the U.S. Navy.
Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he began a career with General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y., that would last over three decades.
In 1988, he retired early and moved to Stowe. Benny was not content to simply relax in retirement. He enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at Lake Mansfield Trout Club in Stowe, volunteering with the Stowe Host program at Mount Mansfield, and working in the shipping department at Wheel House Designs.
Benny loved life and was good at many things. His passion was cooking, but he also was an accomplished gardener and woodworker. He will be remembered for his kind demeanor and welcoming smile. To him, strangers truly were friends he had not yet met. He was happiest when surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; nephews Jimmy Flato of California and Alex Flato of Florida; sisters-in-law Delcene Fuller of Glastonbury, Conn. (Tricia Leahey) and Judy Roberts of Albany, N.Y. (Kevin Roberts); and brother-in-law Rit Fuller of Clinton, N.Y. (Laura).
A celebration of Benny Renda’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. at Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly, 4940 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice or to Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly.