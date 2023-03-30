Benjamin R. Mastin (Ben), 87, died peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after years of progressive dementia and days after a fall that broke his hip.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1936, in Midland Park, N.J. After graduation from Pompton Lakes High School, Class of 1954, he attended Vermont Academy, Mitchell College and Colgate University.
Ben was an U.S. Army veteran whose dedication and ingenuity led him into a career in industrial plastic fabrication. He started at Plastichem with his half-brother, Bob, and later began Maston Products with Jim Dykstra.
Eventually he launched Plastic Design Inc. where his consulting and custom fabrication designs were in high demand by companies such as Raytheon, IBM and Gulden’s Mustard.
Ben and Marcy’s dream of moving to Vermont was realized in 1984 when he sold his business and purchased Authentic Log Homes with longtime family friend, Andrew Moffatt. Retiring in 1987 Ben found continued fulfillment doing plumbing and heating for Harry Miller and others in and around the Craftsbury community.
Ben returned his appreciation for the community through volunteerism: trustee for the United Church of Craftsbury in the 1990s and board member for the Craftsbury Community Care Center from 2002 to 2004.
Never idle, his work ethic continued around the homestead, felling and cutting six to eight cords of wood annually well into his 70s. Because many hands make light work, each Labor Day weekend family and friends joyously joined in splitting and stacking the wood.
Gardening was another passion. Ben and Marcy grew potatoes, beets, peas, beans, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers and his favorite, corn — six varieties, with two 60-foot rows each. Regulars at the biweekly bridge club would often share in the surplus of corn.
Love of card playing was a lifelong standard in the Mastin household; clearing the dinner table made way for nightly games. Playing extended into community groups, including several duplicate bridge clubs and the Gourmet Bridge Club in Newport.
Ben always dedicated time to vacation with his family, annual ski trips and canoe and camping trips guaranteed memories of hilarity, adventure and togetherness. He and Marcy traveled to many far-away countries. China was one destination that took Ben's breath away, while Ireland satisfied his love of golf. Ben was a member of Orleans Country Club for many years.
Ben is survived by his wife and soulmate of 59 years, Marcy; his daughters, Aileen and Terry; four grandchildren, Dane, Ben, Gwen and Peter; sister, Mary; brother, Doug; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Anne and Don; and his half-siblings, Ted, Bob and Florence.
