Barbara “Jeanie” Morse, 80, of Cabot joined her partner in crime and the love of her life, husband Cecil “Buggy” Morse, early Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, after a battle with COPD and lung cancer.
She was born in Marshfield in February 1940, daughter of Aimard and Frieda Lamberton of Marshfield. She was a 1958 graduate of Marshfield Schools and later graduated from cosmetology school in Burlington, and had worked at several salons throughout Vermont.
She met and married Cecil “Buggy” Morse of Cabot, where they owned and operated the Lower Cabot General Store for over 25 years together until the sale of the store in 1985.
After that, they started a new chapter, planting and growing Christmas trees, operating Morse’s Tree Farm in Cabot for many years, selling thousands of Christmas trees and wreaths until her husband’s death in 2016.
Together they enjoyed wintering at their home in Zephyrhills, Fla., and tending their trees during the summer and fall in Vermont. Every December, at the end of tree season, they made the trek to Florida to hibernate until signs of spring in Vermont. In Zephyrhills, they were able to visit and connect with fellow snowbirds.
She also enjoyed being with her husband growing their raspberries and blueberries, marketing them to local stores and giving them to family and friends.
Recently, being nearly homebound, she treasured her daily time spent with her siblings Carl “Cy” Lamberton of East Calais and Carolyn Ennis of Marshfield, mastering innumerable jigsaw puzzles, and seeing the antics of her great-grandchildren. Her faithful German shepherds Jack and Jill provided great company and companionship as well.
Survivors include her three children, daughter Laurie Colgan of Marshfield and daughter Beth Davis Seniw (Kevin) and three children, Heather Colgan Carey (Benjamin), and their two sons; son John Morse (Lisa) of Kirby, children John Morse and Amber Neddo (Thomas) and five children; and daughter Holly (and Shaun) McGinty of Westwood, Mass., and their children Lauren and Ryan McGinty, also of Westwood; a sister-in-law, Nancy (and Sonny) Houston of Zehpyrhills and Cabot; her siblings Carl “Cy” Lamberton and family, and Carolyn Ennis and family; other extended family members; and many, many friends. Her husband, Cecil, and her parents died earlier.
After cremation, burial will be in late spring or early summer at the Durant Cemetery in Lower Cabot. A notice will be posted in advance.
The family thanks Dr. Claudia Lee for her many years of care for both Barbara and Buggy, and to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for exemplary care of Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick is in charge of arrangements. To convey memories and condolences: dgfunerals.com.