Barbara Jean Guyette

Barbara Jean (Chadwick) Guyette, a longtime resident of Jeffersonville, died peacefully with family by her side in the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 81.
“Grama Barb” was born on Dec. 26, 1940, to Lloyd and Laura, but tragically, Laura died when Barbara was quite young, and her father married Margaret Bissonette.
A single mother of six children, Barbara always worked hard and wore many hats throughout her life: waitress at The Windy Hill Truck Stop where she became known to so many as “Blue Rose.” Handy with a hammer, she was also a carpenter, and eventually became a mentor at Cambridge Elementary School during the nearly two decades that Barb drove bus for Cambridge. She touched the lives of countless children and their families while doing this job that she truly loved.
Barb took pride in all her work, especially her last job as a civilian kitchen personal (KP) at the Vermont Air National Guard.
In addition to spending time with her large family and beloved pets, she enjoyed scenic car rides, gardening, watching the birds and listening to the river behind her home.
As her children grew up, you could always count on finding local teens from around town at her house thanks to the unspoken open-door policy. These are stories that never get old.
Barb was a kind and generous woman. She’s raised grandchildren and great-grandchildren without question.
Barbara is survived by her children, Laura, Nina, Tammy, Joseph and wife Bev, Richard and wife Sherry, and Chad and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Nathan and wife Erin, Daniel, Erin, Jeffrey, Michael and partner Kate, Brad, Adam, Greg and wife Jaimie, Grace, Ashley, Miranda and husband Cody, Justin, Alex, Abigail and husband Kyle, Desirae, Jordan and fiancé Abigail, Michael, Tyler and Lissa and husband Devlin; great-grandchildren, Landon, Carter, Brooklyn, Michael, Ashtyn, Addie, Madyson, Kyndra, Neveah, Cooper, Hardy, Connor, Haylee, Harper, Connor, Jaxson, Riley, Tanner, Tabor, Ariya, Theodore, Barley and Riley; siblings, Eileen Slattery, Marcia and husband Bob Moston, Michael and Georgiana Chadwick and Janet Chadwick; friends (more like family), Joanne Simoneau, Thomas Middleton, Jae Morel and Marilyn and Steve Cochran; her very amazing best friend, Sue McGovern; and finally, her very special girl “miracle,” aka Guinevere.
Barbara will be missed by many, including countless cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and more. Thank you all for being a part of her life.
Barbara was predeceased by her granddaughters, Ashlea and Aimee; as well as her brother, William.
Please join the family on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from noon-4 p.m. at the North Hyde Park Fire Station, 5809 Vermont Route 100, Johnson VT 05656 for a celebration of life in honor of Barb. Come as you are with your favorite Grama Barb memory to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.