Barbara Jackson of Eden died at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was a talented seamstress and lived in Eden for 35 years.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Milton; her brothers, Carl Sorenson and Thomas Sorenson; as well as her sister, Linda Sorenson.
She is survived by her sisters, June Distefano, Sally Loewen and Nancy Chaves; a brother, Arthur Sorenson; and one niece and two nephews.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no service. A private cremation took place. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
