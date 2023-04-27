Barbara J. Brown

Barbara J. Brown

Barbara Jean Brown, 85, a longtime East Montpelier resident, died peacefully with her son, daughter and son-in-law by her side on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Birchwood Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Burlington.

Born on March 23, 1938, in Barre, she was the daughter of Michael and Doris (Hamilton) Gavin. She attended Lower Websterville Elementary School and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier in 1956.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.