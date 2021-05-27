Graveside services for Barbara G. Wells, who died Jan. 31, 2021, will be held on June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Lake Elmore Cemetery, Route 12, Elmore.
Friends and family will be received at the home of Melody and Sarah Shirley-Eldred immediately following the service for a light luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to UVM Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester VT 05446, for McClure-Miller Respite House.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
