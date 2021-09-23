Baine Camley, 56, died at his home in Morrisville on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born Feb. 26, 1965, in Morrisville, and was the son of Phillip and Sandra (Tanner) Camley.
He was a graduate of Peoples Academy.
In 2019 he became the proud owner of Peg’s Pick up/Stowe Taxi and greatly enjoyed all the people he came to know. He was also an active member of Trinity Assembly of God in Hyde Park, and a successful graduate of Adult & Teen Challenge of Vermont.
Baine was predeceased by his father, Phillip Camley of Morrisville.
Baine leaves behind his loving wife of 10 years Susan Camley; his mother, Sandra Camley of Morrisville; his sister, Cheryl Mitchell of Winslow, Maine; his nephew, Matthew Carpenter of Morrisville; three stepchildren, Julie Rogers (Matthew Mattera) of Cape May Court House, N.J., Frances Stubbs (David) of Hattiesburg, Miss., and Michael Durgin (Maria Robinson) of Barre; as well as step-grandchildren, Emily Rogers and Jared Rogers.
A memorial service was held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Trinity Assembly of God in Hyde Park.
Burial was held privately by the family.
Faith Funeral Home has assisted the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
