The family of Ashley B. Madden of Morrisville, who was 91 when he died April 19, 2020, and members of Hyde Park VFW Post 7779 invite people to join in celebrating, honoring and remembering him.
The memorial service will be held Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 7779, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park. It starts with a luncheon, followed by the service, an honor guard, and burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. The family encourages people to wear masks, preferably in patriotic colors.
