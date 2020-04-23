Ashley B. Madden

Patriotic, tell it like it is, with a smart remark and a smirk on his face is who Ashley Byron Madden was. His imposing stature, even as a man in his 90s, his firm grasp of a handshake confirmed the strength he still possessed.
He was never without his notebook and pen in his pocket for those thoughts that popped into his head. Always on a mission to help someone out seemed to be his purpose.
He died April 19, 2020, with Beverly, his loving wife of 45 years, and his daughter holding his hand. He was 91.
Ashley was born May 27, 1928, son of Byron and Mabel Rebecca Madden of Greenfield, Maine. He attended school in Greenfield and then two years of high school while living and working on a farm for room and board. His love for the woods brought him to his first job as a woodsman.
Ashley was a great hunter and at age 15 became a Maine guide. You couldn’t be around Ash long and not hear one or many of his hunting stories. He had lifelong friendships with the men of the woods.
The pride of his life, his son, Dwight Jean Madden, was born in 1946. In 1950, Ashley moved to Connecticut, where he worked for Fafnir Bearing until entering the U.S. Army in 1953 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany as a corporal. That is when Ash’s passion for German beer steins began. His goal was to collect one for each year of his life and luckily he passed the 92 mark many years ago. He always wondered about their value and wanted all of us to know they were worth something.
When Ashley completed his military service, he returned to Maine, where he started Greenfield Pulp & Log Inc. His business thrived and he soon became a leading member of the community. It wasn’t long before Ashley was a selectman for Greenfield, then a constable for the town and later on he was a deputy sheriff of Penobscot, Maine.
In 1974, his life was blessed when he met Beverly Cleveland and her three children, Butch, Bobby and Donna. When he asked the kids if he could marry their mother, he was told no because he smoked. He then promised never to smoke and asked if he could then marry. He was told no again, this time because he didn’t have a dog.
On Dec. 12, 1974, Ashley and Beverly were married and Daisy the dog was added to their family. He never smoked again.
Upon his retirement in 1975, he traveled with his family from Maine to California. As a family, they were able to see all 48 continental states. After three years living in California, the East Coast was calling and Bev’s hometown of Morrisville is where they settled.
Ashley was a member of Puffer United Methodist Church in Morrisville. He was a member of the American Legion for 35 years, and was currently with Hardwick Post 7. One of Ashley’s greatest accomplishments was in 1986, when he had the vision, organized and drew up the plans for Hyde Park VFW Post 7779. He spent countless hours with the bureaucracy and red tape of Act 250 and managed the funding to get the building completed. On Sept. 19, 1987, Post 7779 opened its doors. Ashley was the first commander. He was a 55-year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and devoted many years to the VFW. He was chosen for the All-State Commander Post Award in 1986-87 and 1988-89. Ash was also appointed National Aide De-Camp in 1989 and was a life member of Disabled American Veterans.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly, and those he always referred to as his children, Roger I. Goodhue Jr. and wife Kelly of Middle Grove, N.Y., Robert A. Goodhue of Exeter, Pa., and Donna M. GoodHale and husband Bradley of Rutland; his grandson, Roger I. Goodhue III; his granddaughters, Bobbi Bea Fitzgerald and Jenna R. Donahue; his great-grandchildren, Anna, Tomas, Amaya, Kiana, Mariah and Sofia; his dear cousin, Fernald; and four nephews, Steve, Chris, Matt and Forrest.
His son, Dwight Madden, died earlier, as did a brother, Grandville Madden; his sister, Priscilla Costigan; two half-sisters, Janette Bragdon and Irene Roche; and a grandson, Warren Fitzgerald.
The family is happy it could honor his wishes to remain home in his final days and it would not have been possible without the help of Lamoille Home Health & Hospice and particularly his nurse, Karen “Suss.”
Nothing would make him happier than to honor him with a donation to Hyde Park VFW Post 7779, P.O. Box 237, Hyde Park, VT 05655. His celebration will be held at the post at a later date.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.