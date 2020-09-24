Arthur W. Therrien, 74, died peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on Sept. 16, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Ludlow, Mass., the son of Frederick Therrien and Lillian Pecor Therrien. He married Sandra Jean Jackson on March 4, 1969, and she predeceased him on June 20, 2017.
Arthur served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and he was proud of being able to serve his country. He provided for his family as a truck driver and held many jobs over his lifetime, but he had spent the last 22 years before his retirement working for the town of Morristown Highway Department. When he wasn’t puttering around his workshop or going on adventures with his wife to see the different lighthouses in Maine, he could be found watching NASCAR with his son and grandsons or on the water fishing with his son-in-law. Family was very important to him and he was happiest with a house full of family for those cherished Sunday dinners.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Carter and her husband, Christopher, of Johnson; son, Frederick Therrien Sr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Wolcott; his grandchildren, Joshua Burbank and his wife, Michalea, of Newport, Samantha Tomasso and her husband, Rick, of Johnson, and Frederick Therrien Jr., Felicia Therrien, Nicholas Therrien and Lillianna Therrien, all of Wolcott; his great-grandchildren, Layla Ann Burbank of Newport, Colton Therrien of Wolcott, and Angelo Tomasso of Johnson; his siblings, Leo Therrien and his wife, Jean, Frank Therrien, and Viola Hunt; and sister-in-law, Kris Partridge and her husband, Phillip. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Richard Jackson and Malcolm Hunt; sister-in-law, Terry Therrien; and his mother-in-law, Breta Jackson
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661. Without this wonderful organization we would not have been able to honor his last wishes of staying at home.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.