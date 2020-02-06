Arthur Menard, 88, of Craftsbury died Jan. 27, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born in Hardwick Oct. 13, 1931, son of George and Diana Boulais Menard.
He married Alice Lee on Sept. 3, 1960, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Craftsbury.
Arthur and his family lived on a dairy farm in Hardwick in his early years. In 1942, at age 10, his family moved to Craftsbury to operate a dairy farm there. Arthur enjoyed working in the sugarhouse.
He was an avid reader and could converse about any subject. Arthur was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed projects such as making tables, bookshelves and cradles. He enjoyed going out on his four-wheeler and using his weed-whacker.
He helped others by volunteering as a blood donor over the years. Most of all, he loved his grandkids.
Arthur served in the U.S. Army in France for two years during the Korean War era.
Survivors include his wife of over 59 years, Alice; their children, Barbara Menard Pugliese of Medford, Mass., Annette Menard of Craftsbury, Kenneth Menard and wife Rita of Craftsbury, Ernest Menard and wife Sharon of Craftsbury, Lynne Jewett of Morrisville and Lauri Menard of Craftsbury; his siblings, Lionel Menard and Ivan Menard (Joan McKay), all of Southington, Conn., Armand Menard and wife Mollie of Wallingford, Conn., Cecile Valcour of Morrisville, Marcelle Houde of St. Johnsbury, Marie Yeager of Worcester, Vt., and Therese Ferguson of New Port Richey, Fla.; grandchildren Antonia, Julia, Alicia, Eric, Michelle, Kristen, Andrea, Michael, Tiffany, Bradley, Kaitlyn Nicole and Jenna; and great-grandchildren Owen, Ryan, Madison, Jessa, Casey and Benjamin.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, Feb. 1 at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick. Visiting hours were held Jan. 31 at the Faith Funeral Home, Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, P.O. Box 496, Hardwick, VT 05843 or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
To send online condolences: faithfh.net.