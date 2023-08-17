Arthur H. Tobin Sr.

Arthur H. Tobin Sr.

Art H. Tobin Sr. was born in Waterville on July 12, 1942, to Albert and Nathalie (Carr) Tobin. He married the love of his life, Melody Ann Reynolds on Nov. 15, 1969.

After raising two children, they took advantage of their empty nest and traveled a great deal. They took cruises to Alaska, Hawaii and the Panama Canal, and spent seven weeks on a road trip to California to see the redwood trees after retirement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.