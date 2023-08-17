Arthur H. Tobin Sr.

Art H. Tobin Sr. was born in Waterville on July 12, 1942, to Albert and Nathalie (Carr) Tobin. He married the love of his life, Melody Ann Reynolds on Nov. 15, 1969.
After raising two children, they took advantage of their empty nest and traveled a great deal. They took cruises to Alaska, Hawaii and the Panama Canal, and spent seven weeks on a road trip to California to see the redwood trees after retirement.
Art died due to heart complications while at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the age of 81.
Art liked to visit flea markets and secondhand stores, seeing value in just about everything. He rarely discarded anything. His daughter wood burned a sign that he hung in his shop that read: “If Pop can’t fix it we’re screwed,” with a large screw imbedded on it. He could repair or revamp almost anything mechanical and liked the challenge of figuring out how to make things work. His collection of numerous cuckoo clocks started in 1965 while serving in Germany and his latest project was building self-designed whirligigs.
He and his brother, Rob owned Tobin Brothers Garage in Cambridge at the Wrong-way Bridge for 39 years. People used to say, “if you can’t figure out what’s wrong with your car, take it to Tobin’s.”
He was well known for his quick wit and many stories, even making the hospital staff smile at the end.
Art was very active in his community, and he believed in giving back and helping where needed. He was a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (1964) and held many offices from trustee to president. He also was an active member and trustee for the Second Congregational Church United Church of Christ of Jeffersonville.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966.
He leaves behind his loving family, including his wife, Melody; son, Art Jr.; daughter, Melissa (Tobin) Beloin (Chris); beloved daughter-in-law, Nicky Wheeler; grandsons, Riley (partner Shyler) Tobin, Riker Tobin and Gabe Beloin; his favorite granddaughter, Brooklyn Beloin; five great grandchildren, Laycie, Mr. Eli, Lettie, Jackson and Raylan; sister, Margaret Woodard; brothers, Walter (Joan), Robert (Donna) and Albert Jr. (Marlene); and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Bertha Grenier.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregation Church, 16 Church St., Jeffersonville, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club, 646 VT Route 109, Jeffersonville. Please come and share your memories.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, PO Box 40, or to FOE Green Mountain Aerie (memo Diabetes Research), PO Box 216, both in Jeffersonville VT 05464.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
