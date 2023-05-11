Arthur Foster Fell

Arthur Foster Fell

Arthur Jeremy Foster Fell, 79, died peacefully at his residence in Wolcott on Monday, May 8, 2023.

He was born in Pool-in-Wharfedale, Yorkshire, England on April 22, 1944. Jeremy grew up in Yorkshire, attending Malsis Boarding School from the age of 8, and later Haileybury in Hertfordshire, one of England’s old public (private) boarding schools.

