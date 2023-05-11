Arthur Foster Fell

Arthur Jeremy Foster Fell, 79, died peacefully at his residence in Wolcott on Monday, May 8, 2023.
He was born in Pool-in-Wharfedale, Yorkshire, England on April 22, 1944. Jeremy grew up in Yorkshire, attending Malsis Boarding School from the age of 8, and later Haileybury in Hertfordshire, one of England’s old public (private) boarding schools.
He graduated from Leeds University with a bachelor’s degree in textiles and fine arts, after which he headed to New York City to work for Amicale, a company that dealt with most of the world’s cashmere. His career later included running model agencies in New York and being a real estate agent in Vermont. He became treasurer of the Vermont Real Estate Board.
He was a licensed pilot, a talented amateur artist and a great raconteur known for his humor and wit. He was well traveled and spoke passable French and some Italian. He had a good knowledge of Greek and Latin, loved art and music, including opera. Jeremy wrote two children’s books and gave readings from them.
He is survived by his son and daughter, Oliver and Jera Foster Fell; his granddaughter, Charlotte Foster Fell; his sister, Jennifer Fell Hayes; and his partner, Jaime Willoughby.
A memorial service will be held later in the summer. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
