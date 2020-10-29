Arthur Elwin Tallman

Arthur “Art” Elwin Tallman, 81, of Pascagoula, Miss., died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala.
He was born May 10, 1939, in Wolcott and has been a resident of this area since 1979. Art was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving 21 years, retiring as tech sergeant and having served during Vietnam. He was a former employee of over nine years for Department of Defense at Pascagoula Naval Station.
Art was a former deputy sheriff for Jackson County in the 1970s and former deacon of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Pascagoula. He was the owner of Art’s Electric in Pascagoula for over 20 years. Art enjoyed volunteering and serving the community at Singing River Hospital and was a chaplain for Singing River Rehab. He was a faithful and devoted Gideon and will be remembered as an easy-going spirit, with a serving soul, and good-hearted Christian man.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Doris Tallman; brother, Pete Tallman; and one grandson, Austin Tallman.
Art is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bobbie Jean Tallman, of Pascagoula; one daughter, Denise Tallman and her husband, Keith Davidovich, of Pascagoula; two sons, Ron Emrick (Maida) Escatawpa, and Brian Tallman, both of Pascagoula; two brothers, Dorick Tallman, of Vermont, and Winston Tallman (Debbie), of Alaska; sister, Sheila Dow, of Alaska; four grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Dillion (Sidney) and R.J.; and one great grandson, Killian.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 10-11 a.m., at O’Bryant-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rodger Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Grove Cemetery in Orange Grove with military honors.
Due to the concerns of the COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be necessary.
Those unable to attend may watch the funeral service livestream on the funeral home’s Facebook page or the service recording will be attached to the funeral home’s website after the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 2315, Pascagoula, MS 39569-2315.
You may send condolences to his family or share a memory at obryantokeefe.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Art, visit obryantokeefe.com/obituary/ArthurArt-Tallman.
