Arthur E. Fagnant

Arthur Emile Fagnant, 75, died at his home in Fletcher on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 20, 1944, in Woonsocket, R.I., son of the late Joseph and Cora (Belval) Fagnant.
Arthur and his brother were raised by their mother in Morrisville. He attended Peoples Academy. Arthur married the former Mary Reen on June 12, 1965. It was on this day that Arthur joined the much larger Reen family, where he was surrounded not just by in-laws (or outlaws) but by friends.
Arthur was proud to have served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He worked briefly at Cabot Creamery before going on to work at Big Blue. He later retired from IBM after 37 years.
Arthur had a strong faith in God. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family at deer camp, fishing, camping, history and reading. He was a friend to all who knew him. He loved his family deeply.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Fagnant of Cambridge; two sons, Arthur T. Fagnant and wife, Patricia, of Essex, and James F. Fagnant and wife, Kathy, of Saco, Maine; a daughter, Coralee Rogers and husband, Richard, of Wake Forest, N.C.; a brother, Robert Fagnant and wife, Fay, of Porter Corners, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Danielle, Paige, Megan, Scott, Theresa, Emily and Shannon; a great grandson, Julian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside committal service will be held in the family lot on Nov. 14, 2020, in St. Thomas Cemetery, Irish Settlement Road, Underhill, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Christopher Micale offering committal prayers. Full military honors will be accorded this army veteran. Masks and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Memorial contributions in Arthur’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, P.O. Box 129, Cambridge, VT 05444, or Hyde Park Opera House, Lamoille County Players, Attn: 2020 Building Repair, P.O. Box 9, Hyde Park, VT 05656.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
