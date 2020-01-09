Arthur A. McNeill, 76, of Eden died peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019, with his family by his side.
Art was born in Brockton, Mass., Feb. 15, 1943, son of Arlene Gibbs and John McNeill.
He owned Art’s Radiator Shop in Stoughton, Mass., before he moved in 1987 to Eden, where he bought the Eden General Store and he and his wife, Judy, operated it for 19 years.
Art was a jokester, always had people laughing. He would also stop whatever he was doing and help someone in need. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, campfires, tinkering on cars and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Judi; his two sons, Scott, and Barry and his wife Corinne; two stepdaughters, Krissy Gagnon and husband Paul and Jenn Limlaw and husband Bobby Jr.; his grandchildren, Kyle and wife Brittany, Scott, Emily, Carly, Evan, Kayla and husband Travis, Bobby III, Cole, Melanie and Dylan; his great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Kenzi, Emerson, Marilyn, Temperance, Kalliope, Sariyah, Morgen and Travie; his siblings, Chickie and wife Connie, Jimmy and wife Sharon, and Danny and wife Mary; a sister-in-law, Joy; lifelong friends Ned Moran and wife Marcia; a longtime friend of the family, Molly McNeill; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his great-granddog, Luke.
A brother, Ted, died earlier.
The family thanks the doctors and nurses at Copley Hospital for their care and support of Art.
A celebration of life will be held at Eden Central School Feb. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. All friends and family are welcome us.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.