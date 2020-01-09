Armand Joseph Williams, 73, of Johnson died Dec. 23, 2019.
He was born in Newport Nov. 28, 1946, son of Sylvio Joseph Williams and Hazel Emma Bailey Beaufort.
Armand had served in the U.S. Army.
Armand worked in the housekeeping department at Copley Hospital in Morrisville for many years. He had also been employed in the mines and at Waja Farms.
Armand was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his daughter, Jill Chase of Johnson; his grandchildren, Alex and Gracie Chase and their father, Ryan Chase; a sister, Theresa Mason and husban, Brian of Derby; nieces Jennifer Kinney and husband Kevin of Holland, Vt., and Heather Mason of Derby Line; great-nieces Madison Letourneau Kinney, Tisha Bailey, Mya Bailey and Brayden Kinney; and numerous cousins and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Armand Williams may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
No services are planned. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.