Arlo K. Sterner, 94, of Wolcott died of pneumonia May 28, 2020.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., March 16, 1926, son of Arlo J. and Gladys Burlingame Sterner, attended public schools in Erie, Pa., graduated from Kenmore (N.Y.) High School and then went to the New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse, earning a bachelor’s degree in silviculture.
Halfway through college, he joined the U.S. Army during World War II and was selected for the Counterintelligence Corps. After the war, he returned to Syracuse for two more years of college, graduating in 1948.
Later that year, he was hired by the Vermont Department of Forest Parks and Recreation as a state land forester, and was promoted in 1950 to be Windsor County forester. In 1951, Arlo was back in the Army for the Korean War.
Upon his return to Vermont, Arlo was promoted to be the Lamoille County forester, a position he held for 36 years. After retiring in 1988, he became a consulting forester, working in the northern half of Vermont as a state lands forester.
In 1951, Arlo married Helen Montague Plastridge of Montpelier and later married Mayford Foss Camley in Wolcott.
Arlo served for 35 years in the Morrisville Fire Department, starting in 1956, and eventually became an assistant chief. He also served more than 26 years with the Wolcott Fire Department, and was assistant chief there, too.
Arlo was an instructor for the Vermont State Fire Service for 28 years, teaching courses all over the state. Other endeavors included being chairman of the Morrisville Village Trustees and also the Morrisville Water and Light Department.
In Wolcott, Arlo was a lister/appraiser for 20 years, spent 12 years on the select board, and most recently was town fire warden.
His first wife, Helen, died in 1972 and, his second wife, Mayford, died in 2005. A son-in-law, John Scott, died in 2011.
Survivors include his son, Tim, and wife Linda of Johnson; a daughter, Susan Plastridge Mann and husband Roger of Waterville; a daughter, Cynthia Scott and partner Brian Morse of Hyde Park; seven grandchildren, Trista Mann Hutchins, Matthew Hill, Kitzie Hill Kilburn, Nicholas Sterner, April and Elaine Camley, and Jasmine Nufer; seven great-grandchildren, Makayla, Dylan and Wyatt Hill, Owen and Emily Hutchins, and Grace and Graham Sterner; three great-great-grandchildren, Emma Robie, Riley Robie and Maddisyn Hill; and a special former daughter-in-law, Joni Jones Belote.
At Arlo’s request, there will no public services and the burial will be private.
In lieu of any flowers, donations in memory of Arlo Sterner would be appreciated to a local humane society, a local fire department or a charity of your choice.
