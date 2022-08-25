Arline Maskell

Arline “Tweed” Maskell, 91, died peacefully at her home in Wolcott on June 23, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 8, 1930, one of four children born to the late Leo and Ruth (Moodie) LaMare.
On March 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, Allan Maskell.
Tweed was a homemaker for most of her life, raising their three daughters while Allan worked outside the home to support the family.
She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, going to lawn sales, scratching lottery tickets, watching and feeding the birds and doing puzzles.
Tweed and Allan were a beautiful couple who had many happy years together. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Thanks to Linda, Gina and Meg, especially to Meg, who was her great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her three daughters, Pat Putvain of Wolcott, Barb and Marcel Gravel of Wolcott and Marie and Bob Bourdeau of Hyde Park; six grandchildren, Michelle, Chad, Richard, Marcel, Dana and Brad; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Allan, in 2019.
A special thanks to the hospice team for all the care, love and support at this difficult time.
She was laid to rest at the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott.
