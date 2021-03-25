Arlene Irene (Erno) Jones, 85, died at her home in Cambridge on Feb. 28, 2021. She was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Garfield, daughter of the late Rudolph Erno, Sr. and Irene (Sweetser) Erno.
Arlene attended school in Cady’s Fall and Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School, Class of 1954. On July 18, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart Carroll Jones. Together they had two sons, Randy and David.
Arlene and her husband operated Jones Service Station for 34 years, first by the Wrong Way Bridge and then in the center of town.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Carroll; her two sons, Randy and his partner, Candace Bourdeau, and David and wife, Mary Lou; two sisters, Hazel Carpenter and Priscilla Fortin; four grandchildren, Scott Jones and his wife, Nicki, Stacey Wells and her husband, Gene, Chris Jones and his wife, Melinda, and Ryker Jones; and seven great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother Rudolph Erno Jr.
There will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery, Cambridge.
Memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
