Arland “Bud” Ploof

Arland Ploof, known to most as Bud, died on Monday, Aug. 17, at the home he and his wife, Cathy Ploof, shared in Hyde Park.
Bud was born March 2, 1950, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, the only child of Arland Ploof and Margaret Thompson. A proud Vermonter, Bud lived much of his life a short distance from his childhood home in North Hyde Park.
As a child, Bud was raised with the help of his grandparents, Guy and Iva Thompson. When not helping his grandfather with work at home or sugaring in the spring, Bud would often be out fishing, hunting or making mischief with his friends at North Hyde Park Elementary, where he was in one of the last classes of the one-room schoolhouse.
Some of his most vivid recollections from childhood included observing the operations at the various lumber mills in North Hyde Park, particularly the Heath Lumber Mill. Though, by the time he was old enough to work in one, the lumber business had changed. He often said he would have made a good lathe operator.
During the early years of his adult life, Bud struggled with alcoholism. Though there were many difficulties during this time, he eventually found the strength and will to overcome his dependency and at the time of his passing had recently celebrated his 34th year of sobriety. In facing this challenge he drew inspiration and courage from his faith in God, which remained deeply important to him throughout his life.
In 1985 Bud met Cathy Godin while working at the Tegu Market in Morrisville. They quickly fell in love and married a little over a year later. In 1987 they bought their home on North Hyde Park Road in Hyde Park. They raised two children, both of whom adored their father for his nearly limitless patience and one-of-a-kind sense of humor. Bud and Cathy remained deeply in love for the rest of Bud’s life.
Bud taught the value of hard work and of caring for others by the way he lived his life. Many knew him through his work in the grocery stores around Lamoille County and beyond where he was always ready with a friendly greeting and a story to share. His 37 years in the supermarket business in Grand Union, P&C and Price Chopper connected him to many people and he loved seeing his friends whenever he was working the aisles.
After retiring from Price Chopper, Bud went on to spend eight years at Butternut Mountain Farm where he established many great friendships and finally got to do the sort of production work he witnessed as a kid in the lumber mills.
Of his many passions, those dearest to him were goose hunting in Vermont and fly fishing for brook trout and salmon in Maine with his best friend, Daryl Mansfield. He loved cats, rock ‘n’ roll and history. He looked after his land with meticulous attention to detail and found purpose in making a beautiful place of his patch of earth. He cared about his town and state and served as wasteboard supervisor, as well as a member of the planning commission, for the town of Hyde Park.
Besides his wife, Bud is survived by children, Adam and Brandie Ploff, and from a previous marriage, Shawn and Chad Ploof and Chad’s wife, Tammy and their children.
At the convenience of the family a private Mass celebrating Bud’s life was held Monday, Aug. 24, at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud’s memory to The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
