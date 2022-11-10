Arden Clair Magoon, 95, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Greensboro Nursing Home.
Arden was born on Jan. 11, 1927, in Stowe the son of Paul Magoon and Dorothy (Durgan).
Arden was a man who wore many hats. H worked for the town of Stowe helping exterminate porcupines, loved to share his vast knowledge of things and taught astronomy classes at Morrisville College.
He was known to many to always carry his rifle and walk for miles a day along the woods. You can still view the telescope he made at Morrisville College as well as an entire section about him and his life at the museum, a beautiful reminder of the spirit of Arden and his love of helping others learn.
He is survived by his daughter, Joann Brown of South Carolina; his brother, Marvin Magoon of Morrisville; his grandchildren, Ryan McKinley of South Carolina, Carri Davis of New Hampshire, and Bryce McKinley of South Carolina; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Dorothy Magoon; and his brothers, David M. Magoon and Glendon E. Magoon.
Arrangements are in the care of Minor Funeral Home, minorfh.com.
